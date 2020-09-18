Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

After Two Years Together, School Districts Split

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Act 46 brought them together in 2017, but this week, the Readsboro and Halifax school districts officially separated. Plus, High Holy Days in the pandemic, contentious climate change legislation, and a race track ablaze.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Education

Related Content

State Board Allows Act 46 Breakup, And Other School Districts Could Follow

By & 13 hours ago
A school building
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR File

For the first time, two towns that merged their school districts under Act 46 have broken up. The State Board of Education this week allowed the southern Vermont towns of Halifax and Readsboro to go their separate ways just a few years after they merged their schools.