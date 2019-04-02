All The Funding In March, Skip The Drive In June

In our effort to bring you more news and music with less on-air fundraising, VPR is about to do something bold: when you help us meet our $425,000 goal during the month of March, we'll skip the drive in June.

Update 2:38 p.m. 4/2/19: Thanks to the 3,360 VPR listeners who made a gift during our March drive! We ended the campaign about $92,000 short of our overall goal. We weren't able to eliminate the June drive, but you've helped make it much shorter! Thank you again for supporting VPR.

That’s right! When we raise all the funds in March, it will eliminate the need for a membership drive in June! Your gift now gets us that much closer to our goal of raising $425,000 by March 31.

Contribute to VPR now to meet the goal in March and skip the drive in June.

Trusted. Local. Independent.

As a VPR listener, you know there’s no such thing as a typical news day. When news breaks, you and thousands of others count on VPR to deliver a thoughtful approach to national news stories alongside ongoing, in-depth coverage of the issues that matter most to Vermonters.

And not only do you tune in for comprehensive news coverage and insightful reporting, VPR also brings you unforgettable stories that put the news into context and connect you with the wider world.

Vermont Public Radio can only fulfill our public service mission when we all support it together. Please make a donation today to ensure that this vital community resource is available to all.



New Swag!

Whatever your beverage of choice, you can show off your support with the new VPR.org stainless steel pint cup! Made by Klean Kanteen, this cup is lightweight and unbreakable, making it perfect for picnics, camping trips, festivals or to use at home. It’s all yours for a gift of $75 - or get get two for $150 or a $12/month Sustaining Membership!

Support VPR, Win Prizes

We’re giving away prizes throughout the drive! The sooner you make a gift, the more chances you have to win! Prizes include:

Sustainers Only: Two chances to win a $500 gift certificate to Gardener’s Supply Company . All Sustainers will be automatically entered. (Not a Sustainer yet? Join by March 19 and you’ll be in the drawing!

. All Sustainers will be automatically entered. (Not a Sustainer yet? Join by March 19 and you’ll be in the drawing! Five $250 gift cards to Outdoor Gear Exchange

Sustainers Only: One lucky Sustainer will win four $100 gift cards to each of the Hen Of The Wood restaurant locations : Hen Of The Wood Burlington, Hen Of The Wood Waterbury, Doc Ponds in Stowe and Prohibition Pig Waterbury. All Sustainers are automatically entered, join by March 26 for your chance to win!

: Hen Of The Wood Burlington, Hen Of The Wood Waterbury, Doc Ponds in Stowe and Prohibition Pig Waterbury. All Sustainers are automatically entered, join by March 26 for your chance to win! Five 9.7-inch 32GB iPads with WiFi

Grand Prize: One lucky listener will win a $2,000 travel voucher good for accommodations or transportation to anywhere.

You’ll find our contest rules here, including details for entering without donating.

Questions about the drive? Check out our Membership Drive FAQ or contact us anytime.

*This post will be updated.