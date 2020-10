New York Philharmonic

Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Kirill Gerstein, piano

All Tchaikovsky:

Festival Coronation March

Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor, Op. 23

Swan Lake, Act IV selections

1812 Overture

The Nutcracker, Act 2 (Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Listen Thursday October 8 at 8 p.m.