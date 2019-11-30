'All Things Gardening': Waxed Amaryllis Bulbs

Each week, gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi shares his knowledge about all things gardening. Today, Charlie introduces us to the waxed amaryllis bulb — a completely hands-off gift idea that will bloom with no help with the gift-receiver!

Waxed Amaryllis Bulbs: Great Gifts For Desks & Dorms

If you have some non-green thumbers on your holiday gift list this year, perhaps a waxed amaryllis bulb is the perfect present. The amaryllis has trumpet-shaped flowers and come in a variety of colors.

This recent iteration of a traditional holiday flowering bulb came about when Dutch breeders cut the roots off an amaryllis bulb, dipped it in wax and found that it still grew and still flowered. This waxed version is perfectly happy sitting on its little metal base in a sunny spot indoors — and it will bloom with no water, no fertilizer, no soil, no container and no attention!

When it is done flowering, you can peel off the wax, pot it and grow it like a houseplant.

Q: 'When is the best time to prune rugosa roses? What is the best height for pruning rugosa roses?' — Ellie, in Milton

Late winter and spring seasons are best for pruning rugosa roses, which are tough and hardy plants. When they begin to grow back in the spring, prune out the smaller stems, and then cut the whole plant back to about 3 feet in height. This helps promote new growth and new flowers in the new season.

Q: 'What is the best way to manage tent caterpillars in an apple tree - our crab apple tree has suffered significant damage over the past few years!' — Jacob in Jeffersonville

One proactive measure is to encourage birds to nest in or near trees which have tent caterpillars. Birds who nest close by and raise their young will be constantly looking for food sources, and those tent caterpillars are perfect to feed their young. There will be less damage to your tree with fewer caterpillars around.

Another approach is to look for the egg sacs on the branches and prune them off now. Next spring and summer, you can destroy the nest or spray Bt, an organic insecticide. Use this choice as a last resort, as the spray can also kill off other caterpillars, like those that turn in Monarch butterflies.

