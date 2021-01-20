'This Is America's Day': Biden's Inaugural Address, Annotated

Updated at 12:22 p.m. ET

Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time as its 46th president on Wednesday. Biden spoke at a scaled-down event before a divided nation still reeling from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and from the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 400,000 Americans.

But his remarks were ones of hope.

"This is America's day. This is democracy's day, a day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve through a crucible for the ages," he said. "America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge."

