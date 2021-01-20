Related Program: 
VPR News

'This Is America's Day': Biden's Inaugural Address, Annotated

By 7 hours ago
  • Joe Biden gives his inaugural address on Wednesday.
    Caroline Amenabar / NPR
Originally published on January 20, 2021 1:20 pm

Updated at 12:22 p.m. ET

Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time as its 46th president on Wednesday. Biden spoke at a scaled-down event before a divided nation still reeling from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and from the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 400,000 Americans.

But his remarks were ones of hope.

"This is America's day. This is democracy's day, a day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve through a crucible for the ages," he said. "America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge."

NPR reporters from the Washington Desk and across the newsroom are providing live fact checks and analysis of Biden's remarks. Watch the address and read the annotations below. Follow NPR's full online coverage in our live blog.

NPR News
Joe Biden
Government & Politics

Watch Live: Inauguration Day Ceremony And Events

By 7 hours ago

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, having defeated Donald Trump in an acrimonious, divisive election last November.

Biden will be sworn in alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in an unusual inauguration ceremony, conducted amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and heightened physical security risks.

Watch special coverage live.

What Biden Plans To Do His First Day As President

By & 8 hours ago

Updated at 8 a.m. ET

Just hours after he is sworn into office on Inauguration Day, President-elect Joe Biden plans to sign 17 executive actions in the Oval Office to try to hit the ground running on his top priorities — and to roll back some of President Trump's initiatives in those areas, a group of his top advisers told reporters.

Up To 25,000 Troops Descend On Washington For Biden's Inauguration

By Jan 17, 2021

Next week's swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden will see the biggest security presence of any inauguration in U.S. history. For days, thousands of National Guard troops have been pouring into the capital, and by Wednesday's ceremony, up to 25,000 troops will be in place to guard against security threats.