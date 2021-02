New York Philharmonic

Sir Andrew Davis, conductor

Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano

Julian Anderson: The Discovery of Heaven (N.Y. Phil. co-commission)

Franck: Symphonic Variations

Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet selections

Chausson: Poem of Love and of the Sea  (Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano)

Listen Thursday February 18 at 8 p.m.