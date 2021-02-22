Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Another COVID Relief Bill

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Senator Bernie Sanders on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill making its way through congress. Plus, school enrollment, a gun law upheld, and COVID-19 numbers.

Another major COVID-19 relief bill is working its way through Congress. The $1.9 trillion package is expected to be voted on by the House next week, and it'll then go to the Senate.