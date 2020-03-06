Related Program: 
Answers To Some Frequently Asked Questions About The Coronavirus

By VPR Staff 15 hours ago
  • A lab kit with test tubes.
    A lab test kit for the new coronavirus. Have questions about COVID-19? We have some answers.
    Centers For Disease Control via Associated Press

As evidenced by the avalanche of responses to VPR's brief survey about the new coronavirus, you all have a lot of questions. Here are some answers and resources.

What is the new coronavirus?

It is a previously unidentified virus causing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to the Centers for Disease Control. Coronavirus is the name for a family of viruses, some of which can infect people and animals. They're named for the crownlike spikes on their surfaces.

The viruses can cause the common cold or more severe diseases like SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) and COVID-19. The latter first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.

The coronavirus is named for its spiky formation.
Credit Centers for Disease Control

How is COVID-19 spread?

According to NPR, most of the first-known cases were traced to an animal market in Wuhan, China, and are believed to have come from contact with live animals that were infected.

The Vermont Department of Health's website indicates person-to-person spread is thought to occur mainly through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, though "much is still unknown about how the virus spreads."

What are the symptoms?

Currently, the CDC lists symptoms as:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

The CDC notes reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to the Vermont Department of Health, a majority of people who have contracted COVID-19 have experienced mild or moderate illness not requiring hospitalization.

What is the incubation period?

Vermont state epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said a person can start showing symptoms anywhere between two and 14 days after being exposed to the new coronavirus. Most of the time, she added, this happens after five days.

What are the right prevention measures?

The Vermont Health Department gives these steps:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer
  • Don't touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a sleeve or a tissue, not your hands, and then throw that tissue in the trash
  • Stay home when you’re sick
  • Avoiding contact with people who are sick
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

State health officials are asking Vermonters who have visited certain countries affected by the coronavirus to stay home for 14 days and to call the health department at 802-863-7240 to discuss monitoring.

Vermont state epidemiologist Patsy Kelso advises against healthy people wearing facial masks. The ones available in stores don't fully protect you, she said, because they are not fitted and do not include eye protection.

What are Vermont officials doing?

Gov. Phil Scott has assembled an inter-agency task force to oversee the state's public health response.

The Vermont Health Department is providing daily updates about how many Vermonters are being monitored for the new coronavirus, how many have completed monitoring, how many have tested negative for COVID-19 and how many confirmed cases there are of COVID-19 in Vermont.

The state is also acquiring more test kits for COVID-19, issuing guidance to schools for how to decide whether to close and looking for ways for Medicaid and private insurance to eliminate co-pays for COVID-19-related treatment.

Where are there currently coronavirus cases in New England?

Our friends at Connecticut Public Radio have made this handy map:

Loading...

Can/will the state enforce quarantine?

It does have the authority to do so. But as of March 5, Vermont state epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said the state has been receiving good cooperation from those it is monitoring for the new coronavirus.

Where can I get more information?

