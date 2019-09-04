Of Apples And Orchards: Chronicling The 'Cider Revival' In Vermont And Beyond

Live call-in discussion: If you're looking for a Vermont-made beverage to quench your thirst, you could drown in options: craft beer, locally-distilled spirits and even Vermont-made sodas. You can increasingly add craft cider to the mix. We're talking about all things hard cider and the growing popularity of the centuries-old drink.

Author Jason Wilson joins Vermont Edition to talk about his new book The Cider Revival: Dispatches From The Orchard and discuss the apples, orchards, growers and ciders taking root in Vermont, New England and beyond.

Share your questions or comments on apples and cider below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.