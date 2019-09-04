Related Program: 
Of Apples And Orchards: Chronicling The 'Cider Revival' In Vermont And Beyond

  • A map of the U.S. Northeast showing cideries and apple orchards in various states.
    Author Jason Wilson looks at the orchards, growers and apple varieties that go into all flavors of cider in his new book "The Cider Revival."
Live call-in discussion: If you're looking for a Vermont-made beverage to quench your thirst, you could drown in options: craft beer, locally-distilled spirits and even Vermont-made sodas. You can increasingly add craft cider to the mix. We're talking about all things hard cider and the growing popularity of the centuries-old drink.

Author Jason Wilson joins Vermont Edition to talk about his new book The Cider Revival: Dispatches From The Orchard and discuss the apples, orchards, growers and ciders taking root in Vermont, New England and beyond.

Share your questions or comments on apples and cider below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Related Content

How Some Vermont Beers And Spirits Strive For 'Local' From Grain To Glass

On "Vermont Edition" we're talking about growing grains and hops, malting barley locally and how nearby farmers are increasingly contributing to brewing up Vermont-made beverages.
You've heard of farm-to-table. But what about farm-to-pint-glass?

Vermont Edition looks at locally-grown hops and grains used in some Vermont-made beers and spirits, why local ingredients can inspire — or bedevil — small brewers or distillers, and how Vermont's climate and soil can give hops and other ingredients distinctive flavors you can taste right in the glass.

For Craft Beverage Makers, New Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Bring Uncertainty

Dirty Mayor cans on the canning belt at Citizen Cider in Burlington.
Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on some imported steel and aluminum went into effect late last week. Several countries have received exemptions from those tariffs, but still some industries in the U.S. are wary of them — including craft beer and cider makers.

Cider Week Highlights Rapid Growth Of Vermont's Hard Cideries

Vermont's first-ever Cider Week is underway. The statewide series of events highlights a growing craft hard cider industry in Vermont.

A few years ago, Vermont had only a handful of hard cider makers.  Now, the state is home to 15 producers that make up the Vermont Cider Makers Association. Along with Vermont's robust craft beer offerings, ciders are popular among localvores.

Nate Formalarie, communications manager for Woodchuck Hard Cider, says cider attracts wine drinkers and spirits lovers, too.

VPR Cafe: Hard Cider At Flag Hill Farm

Flag Hill Farm owners, Sabra Ewing and Sebastian Lousada, have been making hard ciders since long before the beverage's recent wave of popularity.
Hard cider has become increasingly popular in Vermont with the advent of many new makers in recent years. But reach back a few decades and you'll find some of the state's earlier producers, including Flag Hill Farm in Vershire.