Apr. 24 | An Evening Of Vermont Poetry

By 24 minutes ago
  • Vermont poets join Mitch Wertlieb on Friday, April 24 for an online event featuring readings and interviews. You can join wherever you are!
    Gab Emilio Cortese/Courtesy/Emma Rose Horowits-McCadden/ Marion Ettlinger

In these days of social distancing and great uncertainty, poetry can be grounding and give us a moment to reflect on life’s troubles and joys. For National Poetry Month, Mitch Wertlieb hosts for a virtual event featuring readings and interviews with several beloved Vermont poets on Friday, April 24 at 6:00 p.m.

Mitch is joined by Didi Jackson, Major Jackson, Kerrin McCadden and Elizabeth Powell to read their work and discuss what inspires them. You can watch this event in an online stream wherever you’re sheltering in.

The event is free to join, but we ask that you register to receive a link to view.

| REGISTER |

FAQ:

So how exactly does this work?
First things first - start by registering here! We need your email in order to send you the link to watch our event on Facebook Live. 24 hours prior to the event, we’ll send you a reminder. One hour prior to the event, we will send you a link to join us on Facebook.

Will other attendees be able to see or hear me?
No, you and all of our attendees will only be able to see the host and the guests.

Will I have to use Zoom or any other video conferencing?
No, this is a live stream that you will watch on Facebook.

Do I need to have a Facebook account to watch?
No, you do not need to have an account or log in. Facebook may ask you to sign in or create an account. Just click skip or ignore. You may have to click this multiple times and we apologize for the hassle!

Will this event be broadcast?
No, this event will be live and is not being recorded

Cancellation policy:
Owing to the nature of breaking news there is always the possibility that a guest may have to cancel their appearance in Vermont. In the event of a cancellation notice will be sent via email as quickly as possible.

What if I have question for one of the guests?
You can submit a question in advance by sending us an email. Mitch will try to include your question in his interviews.

What if I have another question that wasn't answered here?
Send us a message here!

