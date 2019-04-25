Related Program: 
VPR News

April 27, 2019 Is Drug Take Back Day: How And Where To Safely Dispose Of Medications

By 1 hour ago
  • Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux stands before stacks of cardboard boxes
    Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux stands among over 3,600 pounds of medications collected from law enforcement drop boxes around the state over the past 5 months.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Saturday is the semiannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, when people are encouraged to bring their unwanted medications to "take back" locations set up by local law enforcement agencies.

According to Kevin Black, who is in charge of Drug Take Back Day in Vermont for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, there will be more than 60 collection sites set up around the state on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Specific locations can be found on the DEA website.

Black said the program was started several years ago in response to the opioid crisis.

"We really started seeing an increase around 2009-2010 of people that were using prescription opioids – illegally diverted prescription opioids," Black said. "And that was really the onramp for addiction for so many people throughout the United States."

Black said nearly 6,000 pounds of all sorts of unwanted medications were collected in Vermont during the last Drug Take Back Day, including prescription opioids.

"The program is really about getting ahead of our opioid crisis," Black said.

Find more of VPR and NPR's opioid coverage here.

Drugs that are flushed down the toilet or thrown in the trash can contaminate water supplies, Black said. He added that the drugs collected by law enforcement are safely incinerated.

Organizers are hoping for strong participation Saturday, but there are other safe disposal options beyond this one-day effort. Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux said most local law enforcement agencies now have kiosks set up to receive unwanted mediations throughout the year.

"So people can stop in most of the locations 24-hours a day, whatever suits them and works into their schedule just to drop it off," Marcoux said. "There’s no names — you know, no names asked, no personal information. ... We’re just interested in getting it off the streets and out of your bathrooms."

Tags: 
VPR News
Criminal Justice & Public Safety
Health
Opioid Addiction

Related Content

After Losing Their Daughter, A Johnson Family Tries To Fight Opioids In Their Community

By Mar 29, 2019
Greg Tatro holds a picture of his daughter, Jenna, who died of an opioid overdose in February. In the foreground are piles of sympathy cards he and his wife have received.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

For six years, Greg and Dawn Tatro watched their daughter struggle with an opioid addiction. Then in February, Jenna Tatro died at age 26 in their home in Johnson. Now her parents hope to create a community-based recovery center to help others fight addiction.

Fentanyl: Separating The Myths From The Real Dangers

By & Apr 17, 2019
We're talking about the science of fentanyl and its effects on the body.
Rick Bowmer / AP

The synthetic opioid fentanyl is causing deadly overdoses to spike across the country. But while concerns have been raised about accidental exposure, it is incredibly unlikely that chance contact with the substance through skin or inhalation can be toxic. We're talking about the science behind fentanyl and how it acts on the body, plus which dangers are real and which are overblown.

Majority Of Americans Say Drug Companies Should Be Held Responsible For Opioid Crisis

By Brian Mann 3 hours ago

A new poll by NPR and Ipsos finds a third of Americans have been touched directly by the deadly opioid epidemic that still kills more than 100 people every day. "One in three have been personally affected in some way, either by knowing someone who has overdosed or by knowing someone with an opioid addiction," said Mallory Newall, lead Ipsos researcher on the survey.

What Vt. Might Learn From Iceland About Preventing Substance Abuse

By & 4 hours ago
A method of substance abuse prevention adopted in Iceland has resulted in a substantial drop in drug and alcohol use in that country's youth.
Evelyn Paris / Unsplash

Vermont, like the rest of the country, is dealing with an opioid abuse crisis. And all ideas are on the table for ways to help people who are struggling with addiction and prevent people from becoming addicted in the first place. An approach known as the Icelandic method targets the environment that young people are growing up in.