Archer Mayor On 30 Years Of Detective Novels, Law Enforcement And Making Vermont Home

Live call-in discussion: Over the course of 30 novels, Newfane author Archer Mayor has chronicled the detective work of Joe Gunther and the fictitious Vermont Bureau of Investigation. Mayor joins Vermont Edition and a live audience in VPR's Stetson Studio One to discuss his writing, his 30th Joe Gunther novel titled Bomber's Moon, his law enforcement career and how he came to make Vermont his home.

Mayor's novels are packed with details he's seen firsthand over decades working with the Windham County Sheriff's Department, as a death investigator for the state and as a firefighter and EMT. He'll discuss that career, as well as the global travels and panoply of jobs he held before settling in Vermont, his home now for more than 30 years.

Broadcast live on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.