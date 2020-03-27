Related Program: 
But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids

'Are Llamas Ticklish?' And Other Silly Questions

By & 1 hour ago
  • Prince is a therapy llama at Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas and Alpacas in Woodland, Washington.
    Prince is a therapy llama at Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas and Alpacas in Woodland, Washington.
    Shannon Joy

We're answering 9 questions that put a smile on our faces, and we hope they make you chuckle, too. Plus, you might actually learn something from some of the answers!

Are llamas ticklish? Why do pickles and cacti look alike? What are boogers made out of? How do fish see underwater without goggles? Do skunks like their smell? Do pigs poop? Are elephants afraid of mice? Are jellyfish made of jelly? Why are yawns contagious?

 

Loading...

Guests include Jo Blasi from the New England Aqarium, naturalist Mary Holland, therapy llama handler Shannon Joy, and Elephant Listening Project researcher Peter Wrege.

Tags: 
But Why

Related Content

Explaining Coronavirus To Kids, And The Science Of Soap

By & Mar 13, 2020
The 16 new cases of COVID-19 announced by health officials Saturday brings the total number of cases in Vermont to 49.
Centers for Disease Control

As COVID-19 spreads across the globe, the World Health Organization has declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic. We’re answering questions about the virus with infectious disease doctor Krutika Kuppalli, who studies global pandemics. And chemistry professor Palli Thordarson, from the University of New South Wales on the science of why washing your hands with plain old soap and water is so effective against germs.

Why Do People Have Nightmares?

By & Feb 28, 2020
Dreams are endlessly fascinating. Psychiatrist David Kahn describes dreams as the way your brain thinks while you're asleep.
maroznc / iStock

Why do people dream? Why do people have nightmares? How do dreams happen? Can people who are blind can see in their dreams? In this episode of But Why, we're answering dreamy questions with psychiatrist Dr. David Kahn of Harvard Medical School.

How Do We Fall Asleep?

By & Feb 14, 2020
Getting enough sleep is really important for the development of your brain, muscles, and emotional health.
Victor Brave / iStock

Why do people need to sleep? How do we actually go to sleep? How does sleeping get rid of toxins in the brain? And how come when it's nighttime I don't want to go to sleep but when it's morning I don't want to wake up?! Those questions and more with pediatric sleep psychologist Dr. Lisa Meltzer.