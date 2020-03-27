'Are Llamas Ticklish?' And Other Silly Questions

We're answering 9 questions that put a smile on our faces, and we hope they make you chuckle, too. Plus, you might actually learn something from some of the answers!

Are llamas ticklish? Why do pickles and cacti look alike? What are boogers made out of? How do fish see underwater without goggles? Do skunks like their smell? Do pigs poop? Are elephants afraid of mice? Are jellyfish made of jelly? Why are yawns contagious?

Guests include Jo Blasi from the New England Aqarium, naturalist Mary Holland, therapy llama handler Shannon Joy, and Elephant Listening Project researcher Peter Wrege.