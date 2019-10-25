Are unicorns real? Who made them up? Where do they come from? What do they eat, how big are they, and do they have rainbow manes? We're answering all of your questions about unicorns-and learning about other mythical creatures as well with Adam Gidwitz, creator of The Unicorn Rescue Society and Dana Simpson cartoonist and author of Phoebe and Her Unicorn.

"Are unicorns real?" - Emmalynn, 6, Beaufort, SC

No one has proven the existence of a unicorns. Scientists would say that unicorns are not real and that they are part of mythology.

"Cultures all around the world do have stories of unicorns from China, to India, to Africa, the Middle East and now the United States," Adam Gidwitz says. "Most of these cultures came up with the unicorns independently. Why would they all be telling the story of a creature that was the same all over the globe? Maybe because unicorns speak to something inside of ourselves, something that believes in beauty and believes in the rareness of nature and believes in magic."

