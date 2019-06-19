Art In The Walls: New Deal-Era Mural Rediscovered At UVM

The mural captures one of those most intriguing geological formations of Lake Champlain. It was created during the New Deal era as part of a program to put Vermonters, including artists, to work. And it stood hidden behind a wall for nearly three decades, until last month. Now the 1930s painting of Lone Rock Point by Burlington artist Raymond Pease will soon be on public view once again after being re-discovered.

Devin Colman, architectural historian for the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, shared the story of the mural with Vermont Edition.

The 6-by-9-foot painting was on public display for years, and in the 1950s or 60s, it was relocated to Perkins Hall, where it was glued to the wall.

In the mid-1990s, as “plans changed, and use of the space changed,” Coleman says the mural was covered with a false wall. But before it was covered up by the wall, faculty left a note with the painting, expressing hope for its rediscovery.

“Faculty retire, new staff come in,” Coleman says. “The details it had been lost. It really shows our short-term memory is fleeting.” When the painting was rediscovered last month, Coleman says the university brought in a conservator and called in “all the right experts” to get the mural preserved and off the wall.”

Painting conservator Emily Phillips was able to take initial steps toward preserving the painting and carefully detached the canvas backing from the wall.

The painting links an iconic view of Vermont geology and a local artist to the historical narrative of the New Deal.

“Artists were starving too,” Coleman says of the suite of work programs instituted under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

“Instead of putting an artist to work on a road crew, building new sidewalks and gutters and so on, why not pay artists to create works of art?”

The genesis for this painting was the notion that “the government could hire artist to create works of art to then be displayed in public buildings. Museums, libraries, town halls, schools and so on.”

“It’s a local artist, portraying a local scene,” Coleman says. “So we’ve got this hyper-local component, but then it’s part of this much broader national context of federal support for the arts, during the great depression.”

“That story, layered on to the local story, is what makes it really intriguing and interesting.”

The plan now is for the mural to be cleaned, conserved and eventually placed in Delehanty Hall — on the former Trinity Campus — where the Perkin’s Geology Museum is now located.

“So it will be on display for all the geology students to see when they go in and out of the building every day,” Coleman says.

