Related Program: 
VPR News

Ask Bob: Can Vermont Parties Cancel Their Presidential Primary?

By & 2 minutes ago
  • We're looking into whether parties in Vermont could cancel the state's presidential primary.
    Voters in Montpelier on Nov. 6, 2012. With another presidential election coming up in 2020, we're looking into whether parties in Vermont could cancel the state's presidential primary.
    Tony Talbot / Associated Press File

In the last few days, a number of states — including South Carolina, Nevada and Kansas — have cancelled their Republican presidential primaries for 2020. These are states where the political parties control the operations of their own primaries, but could a political party in Vermont cancel the state's presidential primary?

For an answer to this question, we look to VPR's senior political reporter Bob Kinzel, in this latest episode of "Ask Bob."

Could one of Vermont’s political parties decide on its own to cancel the state's presidential primary for 2020?

The simple answer is no, because the authorization for Vermont's presidential primary is embedded in state law.

The law says there will be a presidential primary on the first Tuesday of March in every town in the state. So you would have to amend current law to make any changes or, as some people have suggested, to turn it into a caucus system.

Have political parties tried to restrict who can vote in the state's primaries in the past?

Yes. Roughly 20 years ago, when Fred Tuttle won the Republican U.S. Senate nomination over businessman Jack McMullen, some GOP leaders were upset because they believed that Tuttle had benefited from Vermont's open primary system.

This system allows a voter to select which party's primary they want to participate in. The other remaining ballots are then thrown away, so no record is kept of which primary the voter selected.

Republican leaders urged lawmakers to set up a party registration system in Vermont, similar to the process used in a number of other states. However, it was not a popular idea in the Legislature.

How and when did Vermont's presidential primary become binding?

Vermont's presidential primary was created in 1976, but because Vermont doesn't have a system of party registration, the results were not considered binding.

However, then a deal was worked out with the national political parties. Under this agreement, when voters ask for a party ballot, town clerks record a letter next to the person's name on the checklist — either an "R" or a "D."

So for that one day, the voter is identified with a political party. But with the change, voters can also go into their town clerk's office the next day and ask for the letter to be removed.

Following this change, Vermont's delegates to the national convention have been allocated based on the results of the primary election.

Bonus Question: How does Vermont's early voting law work, and how does it compare to what other states are doing?

Vermont has one of the most expansive early voting laws in the country, as a voter can cast a ballot anytime starting 45 days before an election.

Some states have no early voting at all; the early primary states of New Hampshire and South Carolina are two examples. In order to vote absentee in those states, a person needs a written excuse.

But Vermont and most other early voting states do not have a requirement like that. All you have to do is request a ballot from your town clerk or visit their office and vote in person anytime during that 45-day period before the election.

The Democratic National Committee wants more states to adopt an early voting system because it thinks it will boost participation, but it's not clear at this point which states might do so before the 2020 presidential primary.

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Ask Bob
Campaign 2020

Related Content

Ask Bob: The Lowdown On How Long Legislative Sessions Last In Vermont

By , & May 9, 2019
A splitscreen of the Statehouse at left in winter and at right in spring
Taylor Dobbs (left), Emily Alfin Johnson (right) / VPR File

We're getting down to the final weeks of the 2019 Vermont legislative session, which got us wondering: How long do sessions usually last? What controls the length of a session? Are sessions longer today than they were in 1860s, or the even the 1960s?

Ask Bob: How Vermont Makes Amendments To Its State Constitution

By & Jan 31, 2019
The empty Vermont Senate chamber
Oliver Parini / For VPR, File

How are amendments made to the Vermont Constitution? And how many amendments have there been over the years? VPR's senior political reporter Bob Kinzel provides historical context around this process and a look at what amendments are proposed for this year.

Ask Bob: Why Vermont State Lawmakers Ultimately Get To Approve Town Charter Changes

By , & Mar 18, 2019
A snow-covered Vermont Statehouse, with an American and Vermont flag flying in front.
Oliver Parini / For VPR

This past Town Meeting Day, voters in South Burlington backed a plan to tax rental cars. However in a case like this, where local residents vote to make a change to their town charter, it still needs to be approved by the Vermont Legislature before it can go into effect. So why is that? And might that process change? 