Related Program: 
VPR News

Audio Postcard: How To Sell A House In A Pandemic

By 35 minutes ago
  • A red
    Real estate agents, like everyone else, have had to change their practices to maintain health and safety in the era of COVID-19.
    ayahin / iStock

Vermont is teeming with local real estate agents who take great pride in showing their properties. But now that we're all supposed to stay six feet apart, plus working and schooling our kids at home, agents have had to change their practices to accommodate both buyers and sellers.

Steve Lipkin works for Coldwell Banker/Hickok and Boardman and has sold homes in Vermont since 1998. As the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified, he and his team members have altered their daily routines to become more digital, such as offering 3-D video tours of listed homes.

"We're asking everybody to be more patient," Lipkin told VPR from his home office. "I recognize now, more than ever, the importance that home plays in all our lives. It really provides us with a sense of comfort and stability and safety."

This is the first of what we hope will be a series of audio postcards sent in to VPR. Want to share how your life has changed because of the coronavirus? Record a 2-minute (or less!) voice memo on your smartphone, and send to Listener Comments. We may use it on an upcoming Saturday or Sunday Weekend Edition. Thanks!

Tags: 
VPR News
Coronavirus
Real Estate

Related Content

One Way to Help Strapped Hospitals? Print PPE Using 3D Printers

By 2 hours ago

In recent weeks doctors and nurses have reported dire shortages of protective gear; on the Cape Cod peninsula in Massachusetts, and in the San Francisco Bay Area, hospital workers say they're being forced to reuse N-95 masks. In New York, the current epicenter of the U.S.

Coronavirus FAQs: Does It Live On Clothes? Can My Dog Infect Me? Any Advice On Wipes?

By 2 hours ago

This is part of a series looking at pressing coronavirus questions of the week. We'd like to hear what you're curious about. Email us at goatsandsoda@npr.org with the subject line: "Weekly Coronavirus Questions."

Vaccine Development Is Risky Business. Biotechs Are Tackling The Coronavirus, Anyway

By Callum Borchers 2 hours ago

For biotechnology companies, responding to a sudden public health crisis, like the coronavirus, can be risky business. It can take more than a year to develop a vaccine or treatment. By that time, the threat may be gone, leaving little or no demand for a drug.

The current coronavirus pandemic appears to be different.

The race to beat the pathogen is on, with many biotechs now expecting a large market for coronavirus therapies in 2021 or beyond. But the starting gun didn’t fire right away when the virus began spreading late last year.