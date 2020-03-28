Audio Postcard: How To Sell A House In A Pandemic

Vermont is teeming with local real estate agents who take great pride in showing their properties. But now that we're all supposed to stay six feet apart, plus working and schooling our kids at home, agents have had to change their practices to accommodate both buyers and sellers.

Steve Lipkin works for Coldwell Banker/Hickok and Boardman and has sold homes in Vermont since 1998. As the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified, he and his team members have altered their daily routines to become more digital, such as offering 3-D video tours of listed homes.

"We're asking everybody to be more patient," Lipkin told VPR from his home office. "I recognize now, more than ever, the importance that home plays in all our lives. It really provides us with a sense of comfort and stability and safety."

