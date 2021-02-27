Audio Postcard: 'My Kids Spontaneously Wanna Start Skating!'

After nearly a year of cancelled and postponed social gatherings and sporting events due to COVID-19, The Town of Middlebury's recreation department, its school district and local volunteers created a place for the community to enjoy a favorite winter pasttime.

As school-aged students in Middlebury, as well as many districts around Vermont, have spent the better part of the school year learning remotely or a combination of in-person and learning from home, the community wanted to create an outdoor space where young people and their families could gather safely.

In this audio postcard, the town's recreation program coordinator, Scott Bourne, takes us out on the ice to recount how the town and school district came together to create the community ice rink and what happened when they put out a call for donated ice skates.

Thanks to Scott Bourne for recording the ice rink sounds from Feb. 26, 2021.

Music, "Alaskan Spring," by Vermont contemporary jazz group, Picture This."