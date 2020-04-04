Audio Postcard: Vermont Luthier Live-Builds Violin To Aid Struggling Musicians

Musicians have begun thinking outside the box for ways to raise and share essential funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. One such group is Seven Stars Arts in Action, which is working with central Vermont luthier Jacob Brillhart to build and then raffle off a hand-made violin.

Brillhart said he is accustomed to taking months, not weeks, to carve and sculpt a violin from a solid, European wooden block into a reverberant instrument, cradled between the musician's collar bone and chin. Now, however, he and bow-makers Eben Bodach-Turner and Evan Orman are volunteering to work long hours, and to livestream the entire process, before raffling off the $10,000 instrument.

