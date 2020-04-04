Related Program: 
VPR News

Audio Postcard: Vermont Luthier Live-Builds Violin To Aid Struggling Musicians

By 1 hour ago
  • A screenshot of a Facebook live video of someone in an apron looking over the pieces of a violin.
    Central Vermont luthier Jacob Brillhart builds a violin via livestream to raise money for musicians.
    Facebook Screenshot

Musicians have begun thinking outside the box for ways to raise and share essential funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. One such group is Seven Stars Arts in Action, which is working with central Vermont luthier Jacob Brillhart to build and then raffle off a hand-made violin. 

Brillhart said he is accustomed to taking months, not weeks, to carve and sculpt a violin from a solid, European wooden block into a reverberant instrument, cradled between the musician's collar bone and chin. Now, however, he and bow-makers Eben Bodach-Turner and Evan Orman are volunteering to work long hours, and to livestream the entire process, before raffling off the $10,000 instrument.

Want to share how your life has changed because of the coronavirus? Record a 2-minute (or less!) voice memo on your smartphone, and send to Listener Comments. We may use it on an upcoming Saturday or Sunday Weekend Edition. Thanks! 

Tags: 
Arts & Culture
Coronavirus
VPR News
Music

Related Content

Audio Postcard: 'We Never Had Any Locks On Our Front Door'

By Apr 1, 2020
the front door of an inn
Zoe Bedell

With the exception of a few years in the early 1900s, the Green Mountain Inn has been welcoming guests since 1833.

Even before Vermont ordered hotels and restaurants to close their doors to the public, the inn in the heart of Stowe Village decided to do just that. But Green Mountain Inn General Manager Ken Biedermann says first they had to go buy some locks, since the inn hadn’t been closed up in over a century.

Audio Postcard: How To Sell A House In A Pandemic

By Mar 28, 2020
A red "open house" arrow-shaped sign with balloons.
ayahin / iStock

Vermont is teeming with local real estate agents who take great pride in showing their properties. But now that we're all supposed to stay six feet apart, plus working and schooling our kids at home, agents have had to change their practices to accommodate both buyers and sellers.