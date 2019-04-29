Audit Update: Checking In On Dr. Dynasaur, EB-5 And OneCare

Live call-in discussion: State Auditor Doug Hoffer joins Vermont Edition to discuss recent reports his office has issued and ongoing investigations it is conducting, including the state's failure to monitor or collect premiums for Dr. Dynasaur, Vermont's health coverage program for children.

Hoffer will also provide updates on what his office is investigating regarding the EB-5 alleged fraud case, his office's authority to audit the OneCare health care program and how we measure the effectiveness of economic development programs. And he'll discuss implementation of recommendations to various state agencies from past audits.

Post your questions or comments for Auditor Hoffer below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

