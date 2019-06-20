Author Stephen Kiernan Argues For Vermont To Take Advantage Of 10th Amendment Powers

A newly released document by Vermont author Stephen Kiernan, called "Vermont To The Tenth Power," argues that the Green Mountain State should use its powers as defined under the 10th amendment of the Constitution to protect the state against harmful decisions made by the government at the federal level.

Listen to Stephen Kiernan's interview with VPR's Mitch Wertlieb above. Find the full "Vermont To The Tenth Power" document here.

"The federal government is in a period of collapse," Kiernan writes in the introduction of the new work. In speaking with VPR, Kiernan described what he meant by this:

"The biggest indicator is that there are subjects and issues in which the American people have very, very broad agreement about what ought to be done and what matters," Kiernan explained, "and these issues are not even getting a hearing or attention in Congress or the White House."

Kiernan pointed out that this isn't neessarily a new idea, noting that "Vermont has exercised its independence from the federal government before."

He said there’s a "Vermont way" to solve issues, a way to distinguish ourselves and take the lead in the nation by charting our own path.

"There are things that we can do, independent of Washington, to be the masters of our shared fate," he said.

And Kiernan argues that a small state, like Vermont, can thrive in a time like this: "We need to respond as the beautiful, brave state that we are."

Kiernan suggested that response could have an emotional benefit.

"If we turn our energy of frustration into action," he said, "people will actually be a little less anxious about the world, and maybe even a little more content.”