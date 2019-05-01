Award-Winning Journalist William 'Bill' Seamans Dies At 93

Award-winning journalist Bill Seamans died last month at the age of 93.

Seamans died on April 21. His obituary, published in the Keene Sentinel, detailed his decades working in the television news industry.

Seamans earned an Emmy early in this career for his work as an editor and writer for Walter Cronkite on the CBS Evening News.

He worked as a correspondent for ABC News for 29 years, including five years as bureau chief in London and 22 years as bureau chief in Tel Aviv. While in Israel, Seamans covered the Gulf War and earned a second Emmy for the news special Nightline: In The Holy Land.

After he retired, Seamans shared his perspective as a VPR commentator for many years.

He was a longtime resident of Spofford, New Hampshire.