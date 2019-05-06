Award-Winning St. Mike's Magician On Path To Professional Prestidigitation

Jeremy Mikaelson is a senior at St. Michael's College who's made a big splash in the world of magic. Last year, he won the Society of American Magicians contest in Orlando, Florida with a stage magic routine that included producing a number of brightly colored umbrellas from thin air.

And last month, he performed for a week on the biggest stage of the Magic Castle in Los Angeles, a club considered one of the top venues for magicians anywhere in the world.

Jeremy Mikaelson joined Vermont Edition to talk about his performances and his plans to become a professional magician after graduation.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 6, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.