Award-Winning St. Mike's Magician On Path To Professional Prestidigitation

By & 42 minutes ago
  • Jeremy Mikaelson performed at the Magic Castle in Los Angeles last month and is planning to work as a professional magician after his graduation from St. Michael's College.
    Taylor Wong

Jeremy Mikaelson is a senior at St. Michael's College who's made a big splash in the world of magic. Last year, he won the Society of American Magicians contest in Orlando, Florida with a stage magic routine that included producing a number of brightly colored umbrellas from thin air. 

And last month, he performed for a week on the biggest stage of the Magic Castle in Los Angeles, a club considered one of the top venues for magicians anywhere in the world. 

Jeremy Mikaelson joined Vermont Edition to talk about his performances and his plans to become a professional magician after graduation.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 6, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

