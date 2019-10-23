Related Programs: 
Bach's Mass In B Minor

  • Alan Gilbert leads the NYP in Bach's Mass in B minor.
    Chris Lee / www.alangilbert.com

Alan Gilbert, conductor
Dorothea Roschmann, soprano; Anne Sophie von Otter, mezzo-soprano; Steve Davislim, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; New York Choral Artists.

Bach: Mass in B minor

Listen Thursday October 24 at 8 p.m.