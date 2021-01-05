‘Barely Been Making It’

A check-in with some Vermonters who are trying to manage economic uncertainty. Plus, a conversation with the new Speaker of the House, affordable housing, and an airplane hangar.

'What's Going To Happen Next Month?': Vermonters On Financial Uncertainty From The Pandemic

The pandemic has upended our daily lives and pushed people into tenuous financial situations. Many are making enough for the essentials but extra expenses, reduced income and isolation from loved ones has created anxiety about the future.

State Officials Report 78 New COVID Cases, 4 Additional Deaths

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus, the Burlington mayor's veto of proposed police oversight board and more for Monday, Jan. 4.

Priorities For A Pandemic Session: House Speaker Jill Krowinski

The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Vermonters is likely to dominate this year's biennium, which is set to begin this week. The new legislative session will open with a new slate of lawmakers poised to take over in leadership positions. That includes Rep. Jill Krowinski, of Burlington, who is slated to become the new Speaker of the House.