Baseball 2019: Sizing Up The Teams And Mulling Potential Rule Changes

Live call-in discussion: Baseball season is underway, and in Vermont Edition's baseball show we'll look at how teams across the league are stacking up and discuss some big rule changes under consideration that Major League Baseball hopes will shake up — and speed up — the sport.

The changes MLB is proposing could affect everything from pitchers to rosters to trades.

Some changes under consideration include moving the pitching mound back by two feet, a requirement for all pitchers who take the mound to face a minimum of three batters — prompting the question, whither the LOOGY? — as well as bans to many defensive shifts and implementing a computerized strike zone.

Joining the discussion are:

VPR's Amy Noyes

VPR's Mitch Wertlieb

Burlington City Council President Kurt Wright

Share your baseball hopes, dreams, fears, and questions below.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 5, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.