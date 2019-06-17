Related Program: 
'Bear Brook' Break: How Victims In Decades-Long Cold Case Were Identified

By & & Olivia White 5 minutes ago
  • photographs of the three murder victims
    Authorities have identified Marlyse Honeychurch and her two children, Marie Elizabeth Vaughn (center) and Sarah Lynn McWaters, as three of the four victims found in two barrels in Allenstown, New Hampshire.
    New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, courtesy

In 1985 and 2000, two barrels containing four bodies were found just outside of Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown, New Hampshire. In 2019, the identities of three of those victims were finally revealed. Vermont Edition spoke with Jason Moon, a reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio and host of the podcast Bear Brook, about the latest findings in the gruesome murders and the decades-long effort to identify the victims.

The Brea Brook case is one of New Hampshire's most notorious cold-case murders. But in 2017, a new forensic DNA testing technique revealed the killer: Terry Rasmussen.

Now, investigators have confirmed three of the four victims to be Marlyse Elizabeth Honeychurch and her two daughters, Marie Elizabeth Vaughn and Sarah Lynn McWaters.

The fourth body remains unidentified, but has been genetically identified as Rasmussen's daughter.

Moon talked about the latest discovery in the Bear Brook case and how genetic genealogy technology provided answers to the case's most pressing question.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 17, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
New Hampshire
Crime

'Bear Brook' Podcast: How Genetic Genealogy Is Transforming Murder Investigations

By & Dec 3, 2018
Ronda Randall and her brother Scott Maxwell are amateur investigators featured in the "Bear Brook" podcast who have dedicated themselves to trying to identify the four victims found in two barrels in the woods of New Hampshire.
Courtesy New Hampshire Public Radio

Four victims. Their bodies found in two barrels. No trace of their identities. No suspects in their murders.

That's how the investigation at the heart of New Hampshire Public Radio's recent true crime podcast Bear Brook begins. But over the course of six episodes, and several forthcoming updates, cutting-edge forensic testing and genetic genealogy provides answers to some of those questions—while raising new ones. 

20 Years After Columbine, How The Shooting Changed Schools, Teachers And Students

By & Apr 23, 2019
The Columbine memorial honors and remembers the 13 victims of the shootings at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999.
BanksPhotos / iStock

Twenty years ago, two high school seniors at Columbine High School in Colorado shot and killed 12 students and a teacher. They wounded more than 20 others.

It was a moment that shook that community and the entire nation. We look at how things have changed for schools, teachers, students and communities in the years since.

Vermont State Police Kill Man During Hostage Incident

By May 12, 2019

Vermont State Police say officers shot and killed a man Saturday who was holding a hostage in Tunbridge.