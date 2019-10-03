Beautiful Before They Fall...

Welcoming the mercurial month of October, looking forward to the Garifuna's visit to Burlington's FlynnSpace , a boatload of sea chanteys, and, as always, a hefty helping of interesting new releases!

This program will air on Sunda October 6th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announements:

Jeremiah McLane with Ryan McKasson and Eric McDonald will perform on

Sunday, October 13th at 6:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Lebanon, NH; also at a House Concert in Montpelier on Wednesday October 9th at 7pm (email taloysen@aol.com for info/to reserve) and at Rebop Farm in Brattleboro on Thursday October 10th at 7 p.m.



The Ed Larkin Old Time Contra Dancers will host a Contra Dance at Tunbridge Town Hall on Friday October 11th @ 7:30 p.m. with live music and refreshments at intermission

David and Nate Gusakov will be playing for the Burnham Hall Music Series in Lincoln on Saturday, October 12th at 7:30 p.m.

Old Man Luedecke will be playing in Montreal on Friday, October 11th at La Ministere (4521 St Laurent Blvd) doors 7:30, music at 8:15.

The Garifuna Collective will be performing at the Flynnspace in Burlington on Thursday October 10th at 7:30 p.m.

Woodchuck's Revenge will play at the Rutland Farmers' Market on Saturday. October 12th.

The Indigo Girls will be performing on Sunday, October 13 at Stratton Mountain Resort

Bob Stannard and His Dangerous Bluesmen will rock the Vergennes Opera House

on Saturday October 12th at 7:30 p.m.