Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Christoph Konig, conductor

Tim Fain, violin

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F, Op. 68 Pastoral

Respighi: Belfagor Overture

Glass: Violin Concerto No. 2

Kevin Puts: Arches (selections)

Glass: Winter SongĀ (All City Senior High School Band; Stanley Levin, conductor)

Listen Monday March 8 at 8 p.m.