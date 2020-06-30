Behind The Mask: What You Need To Know About Mask-Wearing, Making And Buying

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Since the beginning of COVID-19, we've received many questions about masks. This hour: we'll have a doctor on to answer your questions about the effectiveness of masks during a pandemic. We'll also hear about how a facial covering mandate is panning out in neighboring Massachusetts, and learn about the ways Vermonters and local businesses are supplying masks to their community members.
Our guests are:
- Dr. Josh White, chief medical officer at Gifford Medical Center
- Milton Valencia, metro reporter at The Boston Globe
- Angela Gerace, makes masks for community members in Winooski
- Erin Desautels, founder of VTMasks4Good
Share your questions about masks and facial coverings in the comments below.
Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.