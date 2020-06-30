Related Program: 
Behind The Mask: What You Need To Know About Mask-Wearing, Making And Buying

By & & Emma Pinezich 1 hour ago
  • Displayed cloth face masks in different colors.
    While facial coverings are not required in Vermont, Gov. Scott and his administration are encouraging the use of masks when in public areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
    Pam Cross, Courtesy

Live 1 p.m. discussion: ​Since the beginning of COVID-19, we've received many questions about masks. This hour: we'll have a doctor on to answer your questions about the effectiveness of masks during a pandemic. We'll also hear about how a facial covering mandate is panning out in neighboring Massachusetts, and learn about the ways Vermonters and local businesses are supplying masks to their community members. 

Our guests are:

  • Dr. Josh White, chief medical officer at Gifford Medical Center
  • Milton Valencia, metro reporter at The Boston Globe
  • Angela Gerace, makes masks for community members in Winooski
  • Erin Desautels, founder of VTMasks4Good

Share your questions about masks and facial coverings in the comments below. 

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

