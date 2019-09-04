Benefits For All? State Seeks Investigation Of GMP Powerwall Program

The state advocate for utility ratepayers has called for an investigation of Green Mountain Power’s home energy storage program. Vermont's Department of Public Service wants to know if all customers benefit.

GMP’s program uses Powerwall batteries made by Tesla to store electricity. The power can be used during outages, and is also fed back into the grid at times of peak demand. GMP’s Kristin Kelly said about 2,000 batteries have been installed in the homes of about 1,200 customers.

She said the program saves all customers money, since the utility pays the regional grid operator based on monthly and annual peak usage. The utility has asked the Public Utility Commission to expand the program.

“So being able to offer this to more customers will be great,” she said. “And it will continue to deliver more savings to all of the customers that we serve, not just those who are in this program.”

Kelly said the Public Utility Commission in GMP’s last rate case allowed the company to spend $15 million on battery storage. She said the equipment is outperforming expectations, saving customers about $500,000 during the first 18 months of operation. GMP has about 265,000 customers, both residential and business.

But Dan Burke, a lawyer for the Department of Public Service, said the state wants to test that claim, and make sure that everyone benefits.

“We're concerned that one, are the batteries actually going to work as they're intended?" he said. "We're concerned that, is GMP going to have adequate support from the batteries' manufacturer to make sure that they're functional over their useful life? And at the end of the day, we’re most concerned with ratepayers who are ultimately making the investment into these systems, that they’re getting a return on the investment that they’re making.”

The department has asked the Public Utility Commission to open an investigation into the Powerwall program.