Related Program: 
VPR News

Benefits For All? State Seeks Investigation Of GMP Powerwall Program

By 4 minutes ago
  • A woman stands next to a Tesla battery in her basement.
    Rhonda "Honey" Phillips poses next to a Tesla Powerwall battery connected to a solar array in her yard in Middletown Springs, Vt. in 2016. GMP says batteries like this can store electricity that can be fed back into the grid during times of peak demand.
    Dave Gram / Associated Press File

The state advocate for utility ratepayers has called for an investigation of Green Mountain Power’s home energy storage program. Vermont's Department of Public Service wants to know if all customers benefit.

GMP’s program uses Powerwall batteries made by Tesla to store electricity. The power can be used during outages, and is also fed back into the grid at times of peak demand. GMP’s Kristin Kelly said about 2,000 batteries have been installed in the homes of about 1,200 customers. 

She said the program saves all customers money, since the utility pays the regional grid operator based on monthly and annual peak usage. The utility has asked the Public Utility Commission to expand the program.

“So being able to offer this to more customers will be great,” she said. “And it will continue to deliver more savings to all of the customers that we serve, not just those who are in this program.”

"The batteries are essentially a grid resource that pays for themselves, plus some." — Kristin Kelly, GMP

Kelly said the Public Utility Commission in GMP’s last rate case allowed the company to spend $15 million on battery storage. She said the equipment is outperforming expectations, saving customers about $500,000 during the first 18 months of operation. GMP has about 265,000 customers, both residential and business.

“The batteries are essentially a grid resource that pays for themselves plus some,” she said.

But Dan Burke, a lawyer for the Department of Public Service, said the state wants to test that claim, and make sure that everyone benefits.

"We're most concerned with ratepayers who are ultimately making the investment into these systems, that they're getting a return on the investment that they're making." — Dan Burke, Department of Public Service

“We're concerned that one, are the batteries actually going to work as they're intended?" he said. "We're concerned that, is GMP going to have adequate support from the batteries' manufacturer to make sure that they're functional over their useful life? And at the end of the day, we’re most concerned with ratepayers who are ultimately making the investment into these systems, that they’re getting a return on the investment that they’re making.”

The department has asked the Public Utility Commission to open an investigation into the Powerwall program.

Tags: 
Green Mountain Power
Energy & Environment
Public Utility Commission
Government & Politics
VPR News

Related Content

GMP To Hike Rates, Regulators Note Impact On Businesses And Fixed-Income Customers

By Sep 3, 2019
The exterior of the Green Mountain Power building in Colchester
Henry Epp / VPR File

State utility regulators have approved a nearly 3% rate increase for Green Mountain Power. GMP spokeswoman Kristin Kelly said rates will rise Oct. 1 by around 2.7%, once the company factors in the reductions made by regulators.

Climate Protesters Greet Review Of Vermont Utilities Ownership Change

By Jul 23, 2019
A woman carries a banner.
John Dillon / VPR

State utility regulators heard more details Tuesday about a Canadian energy company’s plans to increase its indirect ownership stake in two of Vermont’s largest utilities.

Vermont Regulators Tell GMP To Clarify How Much Customer Rates Could Increase This Fall

By Jun 11, 2019
The exterior of the Green Monutain Power building
Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR File

State utility regulators have asked Green Mountain Power to tell its customers about the full impact of all the rate increases that could hit this fall.

Regulators Approve GMP Plan That Offers Both Flexibility And Risk

By May 28, 2019
The control room at Green Mountain Power. The Public Utility Commission says GMP can raise rates by 5.43 percent next September.
Toby Talbot / AP

State regulators have approved a three year incentive regulation plan for Green Mountain Power that caps the company’s spending and gives it more flexibility to invest in new products and services.

Activists Press For Close Review Of Vermont Utilities' Canadian Ownership

By May 31, 2019
The Vermont Gas pipeline to Addison County under construction
John Van Hoesen / VPR File

Several customers of Green Mountain Power say the public needs to know more about why a Canadian pipeline company wants to buy a larger stake in GMP and Vermont Gas Systems.

The state Public Utility Commission is now reviewing the ownership change.