Bernie Sanders And His Mittens Win The Inauguration Day Meme Game

Inauguration Day wouldn't be complete without a meme or two to mark the occasion.

The creation of memes on the day when past presidents and lawmakers watch as a new president takes the oath of office has become somewhat of a hallmark in recent years.

Who can forget, for example, former President George W. Bush's trials with a rain poncho during former President Trump's inauguration?

The George W. Bush reaction cam during Trump's inauguration speech was lit pic.twitter.com/x33V19MLTn — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 20, 2017

Wednesday offered several viable contenders for the most celebrated meme of the day.

There's several dedicated to former First Lady Michelle Obama's stunning burgundy Sergio Hudson ensemble, and the change in expression on her face from the last time she attended a presidential inauguration.

how it started how its going#Inauguration2021 #Inauguration #Inaugurationday pic.twitter.com/C12n9cnC7A — The second coming of B E A N Z (@photosbybeanz83) January 20, 2021

And Lady Gaga, who sang the national anthem, had fans comparing her outfit with that of the character Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games.

No doubt, Jennifer Lopez, who also performed during the inaugural ceremony, and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez' elaborate U.S. Capitol photo shoot will lead to some promising memes as well.

But it was Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a former presidential contender himself, whose expression and cozy coat stole the show.

Some had praise for his choice of mittens.

In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens pic.twitter.com/BlZivZ8cMP — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 20, 2021

Still others were amused at the senator's outfit selection and curmudgeonly expression.

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

Others appreciated the sensible choice of outerwear on a chilly day in D.C.

With Lady Gaga and JLo around, I wasn’t sure who would have the most stylish outfit this morning, but Senator @BernieSanders in the iconic “I am once again asking meme” coat wins. #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/9x6OTaeHEz — Adham Sahloul (@AdhamSahloul) January 20, 2021

Some pointed out that the jacket, which appears to be from Burton, a snowboarding company based in his home state of Vermont, is the same one Sanders wore in his now-famous "I am once again asking" video.

Still more speculated at what was in the envelope the 79-year-old senator was carrying.

Bernie looks fully prepared to leave this event early to mail his taxes and cash a cashier's check pic.twitter.com/mKJHshDs5T — Don King's Experienced Graphic Designer (@BoxrecGrey) January 20, 2021

Bernie looks like he's going to the bank to deposit his Social Security Check. pic.twitter.com/7uzdWqodT6 — To Be Openly Black is a Revolutionary Act (@RealKHiveQueenB) January 20, 2021

And others lifted the image of the senator and placed him in various locations.



