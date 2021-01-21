Bernie's Mittens

Not really. There’s actual news: an update on Governor Phil Scott’s COVID-19 exposure, Vermont guard members in D.C., and the economic result of COVID relief funds.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Vt. National Guard Members In DC: 'We're Making Sure It's A Peaceful Transition Of Power'

By & 18 hours ago
Vermont National Guard soldiers, identified by the state coat of arms on their unit patch over the left shoulders, participate in crowd control training at Fedex Stadium in Landover, Maryland ahead of the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration.
Sgt. Jason Alvarez / Vermont National Guard

There are more than 25,000 National Guard soldiers in Washington, DC from multiple states to help with security for Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, which is tighter after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Roughly 100 soliders are from Vermont, and according to task force commander Capt. Erik Lahr, they're there to respond if needed.

Bernie Sanders And His Mittens Win The Inauguration Day Meme Game

By 11 hours ago

Inauguration Day wouldn't be complete without a meme or two to mark the occasion.

The creation of memes on the day when past presidents and lawmakers watch as a new president takes the oath of office has become somewhat of a hallmark in recent years.

Who can forget, for example, former President George W. Bush's trials with a rain poncho during former President Trump's inauguration?

Gov. Scott Tests Negative For COVID-19, Will Be Tested Again Tuesday

By VPR Staff Jan 19, 2021
Phil scott at a podium
Screenshot / ORCA Media

Updated 4:46 p.m. 1/20/2021

Gov. Phil Scott announced Wednesday afternoon that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Scott is in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the disease.