Biographer Details 'Long-Evolving Friendship' Between Ethan Allen And Alexander Hamilton

Although a lot was packed into Hamilton about the life of the nation's first secretary of the treasury, some details were not told in the musical — including Alexander Hamilton's relationship with one of Vermont's founding fathers.

But biographer Willard Sterne Randall will fill in some of those gaps when he discusses Hamilton's connections to Ethan Allen with a talk at the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum Sunday.

"Well the friendship developed because Ethan Allen overreached after taking Fort Ticonderoga; we all know about that," Randall said. "But then with only a hundred or so men, he tried to take Montreal and he was captured."

Randall said that after nearly three years as a prisoner of war, Allen's exchange was arranged by Hamilton — and it was that exchange which gave us the prisoners-of-war policy we have today.

According to Randall, the two men had "a long-evolving friendship" that ended up playing a role in Vermont becoming a state.

"Ethan Allen, most of all, wanted statehood for Vermont," Randall said. "And Alexander Hamilton's father-in-law is the very officer who would not allow Ethan Allen to be on his staff. His brother-in-law was an archenemy of Allen and the Green Mountain Boys. So it became a family affair. Hamilton was sort of the moderating influence, and their relationship led to Vermont getting statehood."

Hamilton was instrumental in the establishment of Wall Street and the central banking system as we know it today. While Hamilton’s work helped turn New York into a powerful state, Allen fought against New York’s attempt to claim Vermont as part of its territory.

"What he [Allen] really wanted to do was make sure that the Yorkers, as they were called — who had a legal claim to the Vermont lands from the king of England — didn't get it, because the original Vermonters had already bought the real estate from New Hampshire's governor," Randall said. "So he didn't want to see the people — the first courageous, thousands of people who came here — ripped off by New York speculators."

But, Randall said, there aren't writings from Allen or Hamilton about the other man, showcasing their connection.

"We know by actions, not by correspondence," he said.

For example when George Washington expressed suspicions about Vermont during the war, "Hamilton sent somebody up to confirm that Ethan Allen was on the up-and-up and still on the American side," Randall said. "And I've been able to trace that as part of proving the linkages."

Randall will present "Hamilton, the Man, the Musical and his friend Ethan Allen" Sunday at the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum. He said his talk will include "snippets of songs [from the Hamilton musical], strategically with the slides that I have with the artwork."