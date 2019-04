New research show that a deer tick's diet - what kind of animal it drinks blood from - can significantly alter the tick's microbiome. That, in turn can impact whether the tick is likely to pass on pathogens like the ones that cause Lyme disease.

Bill Landesman is an environmental microbiologist at Green Mountain College who specializes in studying tick microbiomes. He joins Vermont Edition to discuss his research.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.