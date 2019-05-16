Bonus Episode: Voices From The Series

By 19 hours ago
  • Producer Bess O'Brien, left, Sally Greeno, Abbie Holden, Mike Lucier, Liz McDougal, Mark Legrand and producer Gary Miller speak with a live audience at Turning Point Center in Burlington on March 11, 2019.
    Ty Robertson / VPR

What role does storytelling have in addressing the opioid crisis? In March, Vermont Public Radio hosted a gathering at the Turning Point Center of Burlington to talk through that question with the team behind My Heart Still Beats.

Note: This recording contains some profanity, and it’s been edited for clarity and brevity. 

The event, hosted on March 11, 2019, was an intimate conversation between the producers of the series, the people who shared their stories, and a live audience.

Credit Janelle Sing

My Heart Still Beats is six-part series from Writers for Recovery and VPR, featuring conversation about addiction and original writing from the recovery community around Vermont. 

Explore the full six-part series here.

My Heart Still Beats has support from the VPR Innovation Fund, and SB Signs. The series was produced by Bess O'Brien and Gary Miller, with editing by Erica Heilman and music by Brian Clark. Special thanks to Turning Point's Sara Glasgow.

My Heart Still Beats

