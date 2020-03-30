Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

(Books To) Love In The Time Of Coronavirus

By & 1 minute ago
  • A pile of books on a window sill looking out over a rainy landscape.
    What are you reading during the pandemic? Share your book recommendations with "Vermont Edition."
    Brandi Redd / Unsplash

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Work, school and daily life are being transformed by the coronavirus, as Vermonters heed Gov. Phil Scott's call to "stay home." There's no denying the stress and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, but some may nonetheless find themselves at home with extra time to pick up a new book or re-read a beloved one. We're talking about what to read when riding out the pandemic.

Our guests are:

Share your book recommendations or literary queries in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020 from 12-2 p.m.; rebroadcast from 7-9 p.m.

