(Books To) Love In The Time Of Coronavirus

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Work, school and daily life are being transformed by the coronavirus, as Vermonters heed Gov. Phil Scott's call to "stay home." There's no denying the stress and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, but some may nonetheless find themselves at home with extra time to pick up a new book or re-read a beloved one. We're talking about what to read when riding out the pandemic.

Our guests are:

Amy Olsen , library director and children and youth services librarian at the Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park

, library director and children and youth services librarian at the Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park Jeanne Walsh , reference librarian at the Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro

, reference librarian at the Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro Kari Meutsch, co-owner of Yankee Bookshop in Woodstock

Share your book recommendations or literary queries in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020 from 12-2 p.m.; rebroadcast from 7-9 p.m.