Boosting Indoor Air Quality To Weather A COVID-19 Winter

By & 1 hour ago
  • A picture of a person wearing a mask being bombarded by virus particles in the air coming from a maskless sick person.
    The CDC confirms some coronavirus infections occur from exposure to the virus in small droplets and particles that linger in the air for minutes to hours. This hour, state health officials discuss ways to improve indoor air quality this winter.
    Nosyrevy / iStock

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Updated Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance confirms airborne transmission of the coronavirus. Tiny particles of the virus can linger in the air for minutes or hours at a time. This hour, state health officials answer your COVID-19 questions and offer guidance for indoor air quality and circulation as winter weather returns to our region.

Our guests are:

  • Tracy Dolan, Vermont's deputy health commissioner
  • Bill Irwin, chief of radiological and toxicological science programs at the Health Department and statewide emergency operations co-director focused on PPE and indoor air quality control

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

