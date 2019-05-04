Border Agents Set Up First Internal Immigration Checkpoint In Vermont In Ten Years

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents set up an immigration checkpoint in South Hero, Vermont on Saturday. This is the first immigration checkpoint the CBP has placed inland in Vermont since 2009.

The checkpoint was located in the southbound lane of Route 2 on the Sandbar Causeway, between South Hero and Milton. It was in operation from around 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Border patrol agents used human- and drug-sniffing dogs. No arrests or seizures were made. Under federal law, CBP checkpoints are permitted within 100 miles of international borders.

Lia Ernst, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont, says these checkpoints violate people's rights.

"Vermonters want to travel freely without being stopped, delayed or questioned by law enforcement who have absolutely no suspicion whatsoever of any wrongdoing," said Ernst. "This is completely contrary to American values."

Ernst urges people to check the ACLU website to learn what rights they have when encountering border patrol agents.