Border Patrol Conducts Checkpoint on I-89 in Lebanon

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is conducting a checkpoint Thursday on Interstate 89 South, between exits 19 and 18, in Lebanon.

The checkpoint follows the arrest of 18 people in the Lebanon area between July 29 and August 1, for not having immigration documentation.



It also comes as the nearby town of Hartford, Vermont, has discussed a policy that would establish guidelines for when town employees can communicate with federal authorities about a person’s citizenship or immigration status.

By federal law, the federal CBP claims authority to conduct border patrol stops and checkpoints within 100 miles of the border with Canada.

