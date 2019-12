New York Philharmonic

Borodin: Symphony No. 2 (Dimitri Mitropoulos, conductor)

Saint-Saens: Cello Concerto No. 1 (Leonard Rose, cello; Dimitri Mitropoulos, condcutor)

Kodaly: Dances of Galanta (Lorin Maazel, conductor)

Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 (Lorin Maazel, conductor)

Listen Thursday December 5 at 8 p.m.