Bourgoin Found Guilty On 5 Counts Of Second-Degree Murder For 2016 Crash

By 24 minutes ago
  • Steven Bourgoin sitting in court
    Steven Bourgoin, pictured here in court on May 15, was found guilty Wednesday of five counts of second-degree murder as well as two other charges.
    Glenn Russell / VTDigger.org via Associated Press, Pool, File

A jury has found Steven Bourgoin guilty of five counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of five teenagers — Mary Harris, Cyrus Zschau, Liam Hale, Janie Cozzi and Eli Brookens — in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in October 2016.

Four of the teenagers killed in the Williston crash attended Harwood Union High School; Cozzi was a student at Kimball Union Academy, in New Hampshire.

In Vermont Superior Court on Wednesday, Bourgoin was also found guilty of two other charges: gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner's consent. The verdict was broadcast live by the Burlington Free Press.

Defense attorneys had argued Bourgoin was insane at the time of the crash, but the jury found the defense failed to meet the burden of proof. Bourgoin's team has until June 21 to file post-verdict motions.

