BPD Says It Can’t Meet Protesters’ Central Demand

By , & 22 minutes ago
After more than a week of protest, the Burlington Police Department says it can’t meet one of the demonstrators’ key demands: firing three officers. Plus, no mandatory flu vaccine, an update on the Addison natural gas pipeline, and COVID-19 numbers.

