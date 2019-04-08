Related Program: 
VPR News

'Brave Little State' Meets Vermonters On The Front Lines Of Climate Change

By , & 2 minutes ago

The April episode of Brave Little State answers a question from Jack Haskell, of Brattleboro, who asked: “How is climate change affecting Vermont right now?”

For Jack, the “right now” aspect of the question is critical: He said he wanted to avoid the more abstract predictions about climate change and stay focused on what’s happening to people, right here and right now.

VPR’s Angela Evancie and Bayla Metzger reported this episode, and they focused on Vermonters whose properties just keep flooding. Climate change is increasing the frequency and magnitude of extreme rainfall events, and this is putting some Vermonters at increased risk.

Angela spoke to VPR's Morning Edition about one couple dealing with this challenge, Stacy and Michael Lee. The Lees are pursuing a state buyout program, which would mean demolishing their flood-prone home in Brandon.

Listen to Angela Evancie’s conversation with Mitch Wertlieb above.

Listen to the full Brave Little State episode: How Is Climate Change Affecting Vermont Right Now?

VPR News
Brave Little State
Climate Change
Energy & Environment
Flooding

