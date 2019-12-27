'Brave Little State' Tackles Transportation Conundrums

The latest Brave Little State, VPR's people-powered journalism project that puts listener questions about Vermont at the heart of the story, takes up a pair of question about driving in Vermont: one asking what it will take for Vermonters to drive less, the other about an oft-delayed highway project bogged down in red tape for more than 50 years.

Curious Vermonter Eve Jacobs-Carnahan of Montpelier posed the question: "What will it take to create an effective public transit system that enables Vermonters to dramatically reduce automobile use?"

For answers, host Angela Evancie and reporter Peter Hirschfeld spoke with Vermonters who are car-less, some by choice and some not, and explored how Vermont's current public transportation meets (or fails to meet) their needs. And ithey found the answers to Jacobs-Carnahan's question touch on everything from environmental and economic concerns, to land use and tax policy.

Also on Vermont Edition today, another question on getting around Vermont: will Burlington's Champlain Parkway ever actually be built? VPR's Emily Corwin serves up a second helping of listener-driven journalism.

