Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

'Brave Little State' Tackles Transportation Conundrums

By & 2 minutes ago
  • Cars drive on a highway.
    The carbon spewing from Vermont's cars and trucks accounts for more than 43% of state's emissions, more than any other sector. "Brave Little State" takes up questions about what it would take to get Vermonters to drive less.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

The latest Brave Little StateVPR's people-powered journalism project that puts listener questions about Vermont at the heart of the story, takes up a pair of question about driving in Vermont: one asking what it will take for Vermonters to drive less, the other about an oft-delayed highway project bogged down in red tape for more than 50 years.

Curious Vermonter Eve Jacobs-Carnahan of Montpelier posed the question: "What will it take to create an effective public transit system that enables Vermonters to dramatically reduce automobile use?" 

For answers, host Angela Evancie and reporter Peter Hirschfeld spoke with Vermonters who are car-less, some by choice and some not, and explored how Vermont's current public transportation meets (or fails to meet) their needs. And ithey found the answers to Jacobs-Carnahan's question touch on everything from environmental and economic concerns, to land use and tax policy.

Also on Vermont Edition today, another question on getting around Vermont: will Burlington's Champlain Parkway ever actually be built? VPR's Emily Corwin serves up a second helping of listener-driven journalism.

Broadcast on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

What are you curious about? Ask Brave Little State a question below consideration in a future episode:

_

Subscribe to Brave Little State for free and never miss an episode:

Loading...

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Transportation
Energy & Environment

Related Content

Vermont Mulls Regional Plan To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Cars And Trucks

By Dec 17, 2019
The front of a Bellavance Trucking vehicle.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Officials in 12 states, including Vermont, have unveiled a proposal that would reduce carbon emissions from cars and trucks by reshaping the market for fossil fuels in the Northeast.

But while supporters of the Transportation and Climate Initiative say it offers a surefire way to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, critics say the plan will drive up the cost of gasoline and diesel.

Coal Is Dirty. Amid Protests, Why New England Is Still Burning It For Power

By Miriam Wasser Dec 26, 2019

On a freezing night in December, about a dozen climate activists stood on the train tracks in a wooded section of West Boylston, Mass. They huddled together, headlamps and flashlights pointing south towards an approaching coal train.

Interstates, Burning Farms & Eminent Domain: Remembering Romaine Tenney

By & Oct 29, 2019
Archival photo from 1964 of farmer Romaine Tenny's farm in Ascutney.
UVM Landscape Change Program / Vermont State Archives and Records Administration

Fifty-five years ago, farmer Romaine Tenney set fire to his barns and farmhouse, with himself inside, after his land was seized by the state to make way for Interstate 91. Now Vermont is planning a permanent memorial to the Ascutney farmer. Vermont Edition spoke with authors and historians about how we remember Tenney and other farmers forced to sell their farms for the sake of development.