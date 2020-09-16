Related Program: 
Brave Little State Takes Another Crack At Vermont Road Names

By , & & Bianca Giaever 22 minutes ago
  • A dirt road with lots of trees along the edges
    Devil's Washbowl connects the towns of Moretown and Northfield. For the third year running, Brave Little State looks into the histories behind some of Vermont's most intriguing road names.
    Lydia Brown / VPR

This hour: it's Brave Little State's third annual brief history of Vermont road names. We listen as host Angela Evancie and a team of VPR reporters drive around Green Mountain creation, in an effort to uncover the roots of some of the state's most unusual road names. Plus: a visit to the archive. We hear highlights from Brave Little State's 2018 and 2019 road name episodes, which include a lesson on the elusive origin of Putney's Hi-Lo Biddy Road.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at noon.; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

