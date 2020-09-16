Brave Little State Takes Another Crack At Vermont Road Names

This hour: it's Brave Little State's third annual brief history of Vermont road names. We listen as host Angela Evancie and a team of VPR reporters drive around Green Mountain creation, in an effort to uncover the roots of some of the state's most unusual road names. Plus: a visit to the archive. We hear highlights from Brave Little State's 2018 and 2019 road name episodes, which include a lesson on the elusive origin of Putney's Hi-Lo Biddy Road.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at noon.; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

