'Brave Little State' Uncovers The Origins Of Some Really Remarkable Road Names

  • Hi-Lo Biddy Road in Putney is just one the roads that the
    Hi-Lo Biddy Road in Putney is just one the roads that the "Brave Little State" team researched to find the origin of the name.
    Michael Hudson, Courtesy

In its new episode, Brave Little State takes on more of your questions about mysterious Green Mountain byways in its Second Annual Brief History of Vermont Road Names. Vermont Edition hears what VPR's intrepid reporters found as they sought the origins of some of the state's spiciest-sounding street names.

We'll travel to just outside of Manchester to learn about the Mad Tom Road, Brook and Notch. Then it's on to Putney to investigate the origin of Hi-Lo Biddy Road.

We'll then learn how Star Pudding Farm Road got its name and whether there's actually a Star Pudding farm. And then we visit Thetford Center to answer a question about Sawnee Bean Road.

Fasten your seat belts as we traverse the state in search of the origins of some interesting road names.

 

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Related Content

A ‘Hungry Farm’ And A Love Of Stars: Marshfield’s Star Pudding Farm Road

By & Sep 6, 2019
A road sign.
Anna Van Dine / VPR

Katie Sullivan, who lives in Albany, Vt., is curious about a road name in a town just south of her, in Marshfield. “How did Star Pudding Farm Road get its name?" she asks. "Is there a Star Pudding farm?”

Tracing The History Of Dorset’s Mad Tom Road Back To 11th Century England

By Sep 6, 2019
A street sign.
Angela Evancie / VPR

Near Manchester, in East Dorset, there are a road, brook and notch all bearing the same name: "Mad Tom." Where did this name come from?

Was Thetford’s Sawnee Bean Road Named For The Legendary Scottish Cannibal?

By Sep 6, 2019
A road sign.
Angela Evancie / VPR

Did you know Brave Little State has a hotline where you can call and leave a message? That’s where we heard from West Windsor resident Nan Carman, who's had a burning curiosity about Sawnee Bean Road in Thetford for the past 40 years.

Hens, Horses, Hills? The Elusive Origin Of Putney's Hi-Lo Biddy Road

By Bianca Giaever Sep 6, 2019
A green road sign.
Michael Hudson, Courtesy

Brave Little State got a funny question a while back from Michael Hudson, in Putney. He wrote, “For the love of God, please tell me the origin of Putney’s Hi-Lo Biddy Road!”