'Brave Little State' Uncovers The Origins Of Some Really Remarkable Road Names

In its new episode, Brave Little State takes on more of your questions about mysterious Green Mountain byways in its Second Annual Brief History of Vermont Road Names. Vermont Edition hears what VPR's intrepid reporters found as they sought the origins of some of the state's spiciest-sounding street names.

We'll travel to just outside of Manchester to learn about the Mad Tom Road, Brook and Notch. Then it's on to Putney to investigate the origin of Hi-Lo Biddy Road.

We'll then learn how Star Pudding Farm Road got its name and whether there's actually a Star Pudding farm. And then we visit Thetford Center to answer a question about Sawnee Bean Road.

Fasten your seat belts as we traverse the state in search of the origins of some interesting road names.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.