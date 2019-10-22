Related Program: 
VPR News

Breaking Down The Results Of Canada's Federal Election

By 2 minutes ago
  • Justin Trudeau arrives at the G-7.
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seen here arriving at this year's G-7 summit, won a second term as prime minister, but failed to win an outright majority in Parliament.
    Francois Mori / Associated Press

The results are in from Monday’s election north of the border, and Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to serve a second term leading Canada. But, his party did not win a majority in parliament, so he’ll have to form a minority government.

That means Trudeau's Liberals will likely join with the New Democratic Party (NDP) to form a coalition, according to Professor Jeffrey Ayres of St. Michael's College in Colchester, where he focuses on Canadian politics.

Jeffrey Ayres spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their full conversation above.

Ayres said one area where Liberals and the NDP may differ is the development of oil and gas pipelines in the western part of the country, where Trudeau's party did poorly in Monday's election.

"It's going to be a challenge for him to address the concerns of people out west, but yet rely on a party such as the New Democratic Party that seems quite hostile to pipelines," Ayres said.

Another challenge is the ratification of a new trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Mexico's government has ratified the deal, but it has yet to be approved by either the U.S. Congress or Canada's Parliament. Ayres said he expects Canada to ratify the deal, but it may have to be done by an odd coalition of parties.

"What could happen is the Liberals could turn to the Conservatives," Ayres said. The potential coalition between the Liberals and the NDP won't be a formal one, he added, meaning the Liberal party may need to look in different directions for support on legislative issues.

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Canada

Related Content

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wins Reelection But Liberals Lose Majority

By 9 hours ago

Updated at 3:25 a.m. ET

Canada's Liberals appear to have won the most seats in Parliament — a result likely to hand Justin Trudeau a second term as prime minister despite a series of scandals that have rocked his government.

The 50-Day Campaign: National Election Looms In Canada

By & Sep 25, 2019
The Canadian federal election is just weeks away, so "Vermont Edition" gets a look at how the makeup of Parliament in Ottawa could change.
Ric Cengeri / VPR

Seven weeks. That's the sum total of a Canadian federal election. And with just about a month to go until Canadians cast their votes, we'll get an idea of the top issues in this election and how multiple scandals involving Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might affect the vote.

What's The History Of French Canadian Immigration Into Vermont?

By & May 4, 2018
Men work in a granite processing facility.
Vermont Historical Society

There was a time when it was totally normal to hear French spoken in some of Vermont’s smallest towns and biggest cities.