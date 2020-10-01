Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Bring It To The Selectboard

By , & 29 minutes ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Local selectboards find themselves hosting discussions about racism and the nuances of free speech. Plus, the ongoing drought, a gym loses a lawsuit, and COVID-19 numbers.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
The Frequency
VPR News
Race & Identity
Southern Vermont

Related Content

How Segregation Persists In 'Progressive' New England

By & Sep 24, 2020

Despite New England's progressive reputation, residential segregation still exists in communities throughout the region. 

In this second episode of a special radio series on "Racism In New England," we look at how housing laws and discrimination influence where we live — from the predominantly white states of northern New England to cities and suburbs in Massachusetts and Connecticut.