Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Broadband On The Horizon

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Possible solutions for Vermont’s internet inequities. Plus, a call to decriminalize drug possession, COVID-19 numbers, and another pitfall in the Burlington mall redevelopment project.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
VPR News
Broadband
Coronavirus
The Frequency

Related Content

Reporter Debrief: Expanding Vt. Broadband Could Involve Elon Musk, Lawmakers and Gov. Scott

By , & 11 hours ago
A worker installs fiber optic lines in Norton.
Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the glaring inequities in broadband internet service in Vermont. Reliable and affordable internet is essential for virtual schooling, work and accessing health care. Now, three different ideas — from three widely different entities — are being considered as ways to boost high-speed internet access.